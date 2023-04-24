Theme
This handout photograph taken on April 23, 2023 and released by the Etat Major des Armees (French defence staff) shows French and other nationalities people as they embark at French military air base in Khartoum to fly to Djibouti on April 23. (File photo: AFP)
Switzerland closes embassy in Sudan’s Khartoum as violence surges

Reuters, Berlin 
Switzerland has closed its embassy in Khartoum and evacuated staff and their families over the current security situation in Sudan, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Twitter.

“This was made possible thanks to a collaboration with our partners, in particular France,” the ministry said in a tweet on Sunday evening. It did not say how many people were evacuated.

The eruption of fighting more than a week ago between rival military factions has triggered a humanitarian crisis, killed 420 people and trapped millions of Sudanese without access to basic services.

Thousands of foreigners, including diplomats and aid workers, have also been stranded by the fighting, and countries are working to evacuate their nationals.

