Switzerland closes embassy in Sudan’s Khartoum as violence surges
Switzerland has closed its embassy in Khartoum and evacuated staff and their families over the current security situation in Sudan, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Twitter.
“This was made possible thanks to a collaboration with our partners, in particular France,” the ministry said in a tweet on Sunday evening. It did not say how many people were evacuated.
The eruption of fighting more than a week ago between rival military factions has triggered a humanitarian crisis, killed 420 people and trapped millions of Sudanese without access to basic services.
Thousands of foreigners, including diplomats and aid workers, have also been stranded by the fighting, and countries are working to evacuate their nationals.
Read more:
German plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in Berlin
Germany flies citizens from Sudan to Jordan as evacuations continue
Spain evacuates about 100 people from war-hit Sudan: Government
-
German plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in BerlinA German air force plane with 101 people evacuated from Sudan landed in Berlin early on Monday, as countries rushed to get their citizens out of ... World News
-
France so far evacuates over 300 citizens from Sudan, French government saysFrance is continuing to evacuate people from Sudan, with a further evacuation having been carried out on Monday morning, the French government said, ... Middle East
-
Germany flies citizens from Sudan to Jordan as evacuations continueA German military plane with 101 citizens evacuated from Khartoum is on its way to Jordan, the armed forces said on Sunday, with two more aircraft ... Middle East