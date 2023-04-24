US positioning naval assets to aid Americans seeking to leave Sudan: Kirby
The United States is positioning some naval assets in the Red Sea to assist any Americans leaving Sudan but no major US evacuation is underway, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.
“We are still looking at options. We’ve got military assets still in the region nearby should they be needed, but this is not the time to be conducting some sort of mass operation,” he told MSNBC in an interview.
He added that several dozen Americans were participating in a United Nations-led convoy to Port Sudan and that the US military was helping to monitor it via unmanned aerial systems.
“We’re going to be positioning naval assets in the Red Sea off of Port Sudan in case they’re going to be needed to help Americans who want to leave,” Kirby told the television network.
