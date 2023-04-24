RSF leader Dagalo appears in video for the first since Sudan fighting began
For the first time since the start of the fighting in Sudan, a video was posted on Sunday that briefly showed the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, in battle dress near Khartoum’s presidential palace.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The one-time militia leader, better known as Hemedti, was seen sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle traveling as part of a military convoy. The vehicle carried several cheering troops.
Reuters was able to confirm the location by buildings and road layout seen in the video which matched satellite imagery of the area but was unable to independently confirm the date the video was shot.
Read more:
Countries race to evacuate citizens from Sudan
Factbox: Foreign states evacuate citizens from Sudan
Sudan suffers ‘near-total’ internet blackout, a web monitor says
-
German plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in BerlinA German air force plane with 101 people evacuated from Sudan landed in Berlin early on Monday, as countries rushed to get their citizens out of ... World News
-
France so far evacuates over 300 citizens from Sudan, French government saysFrance is continuing to evacuate people from Sudan, with a further evacuation having been carried out on Monday morning, the French government said, ... Middle East
-
Spain evacuates about 100 people from war-hit Sudan: GovernmentSpain’s government announced Sunday that it had flown out around one hundred people from war-hit Sudan, including 30 Spanish citizens and 70 others ... World News