Sudanese General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, looks on during a meeting with his supporters in the capital Khartoum on June 18, 2019. (AFP)
Sudanese General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, looks on during a meeting with his supporters in the capital Khartoum on June 18, 2019. (AFP)

RSF leader Dagalo appears in video for the first since Sudan fighting began

Reuters
For the first time since the start of the fighting in Sudan, a video was posted on Sunday that briefly showed the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, in battle dress near Khartoum’s presidential palace.

The one-time militia leader, better known as Hemedti, was seen sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle traveling as part of a military convoy. The vehicle carried several cheering troops.

Reuters was able to confirm the location by buildings and road layout seen in the video which matched satellite imagery of the area but was unable to independently confirm the date the video was shot.

