Destroyed military vehicles are seen in southern in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The latest attempt at a cease-fire between the rival Sudanese forces faltered as gunfire rattled the capital of Khartoum. Through the night and into Thursday morning, gunfire could be heard almost constantly across Khartoum. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Destroyed military vehicles are seen in southern in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP)

Britain to begin evacuating its nationals from Sudan: Foreign secretary

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The British government said it would begin evacuating its citizens from Sudan on Tuesday, after the African country’s warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

Britain said military flights would depart from an airfield outside Khartoum, and would be open to those with British passports. Priority will be given to family groups with children, the elderly and individuals with medical conditions.

“We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Twitter.

The British Foreign Office said British nationals should not make their way to the airfield unless they are called, and warned the situation remained volatile, meaning the ability to conduct evacuations could change at short notice.

