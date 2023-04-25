Theme
Plumes of smoke rises over the city of Khartoum, as conflict between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army continues, as filmed from Omdurman, Sudan April 21, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a video by Reuters. (Reuters)
Plumes of smoke rises over the city of Khartoum, as conflict between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army continues, as filmed from Omdurman, Sudan April 21, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a video by Reuters. (Reuters)

Cyprus offers to assist in evacuations from Sudan

Reuters, Nicosia
Cyprus said on Tuesday it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism for the evacuation of third-country civilians through the island from Sudan.

“The Republic of Cyprus intends to offer facilities to friendly countries for the repatriation of their nationals through Cyprus,” the Cypriot foreign ministry said in a statement.

Cyprus has facilitated humanitarian evacuations before. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from Lebanon through Cyprus in 2006 during an escalation of violence with Israel.

