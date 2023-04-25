India to evacuate first group of citizens from Sudan as ceasefire begins
India will begin evacuating the first group of citizens from Sudan with more people making their way to the main port after warring factions in the North African country agreed to a three-day ceasefire.
External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a tweet that 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan and more are on their way.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home,” he said.
Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 24, 2023
About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way.
Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home.
Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/8EOoDfhlbZ
The leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces agreed to halt the fighting starting from Tuesday after “intense negotiation” over the last two days, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
The ceasefire is meant to “establish humanitarian corridors, allowing citizens and residents to access essential resources, health care, and safe zones, while also evacuating diplomatic missions,” the RSF said.
Read more:
Sudan’s army, paramilitary RSF reach 72-hour ceasefire: US Secretary Blinken
Switzerland says may be difficult to evacuate dual citizens from Sudan
Sudan evacuations: A family’s journey out of Khartoum to Egypt
-
Cyprus offers to assist in evacuations from SudanCyprus said on Tuesday it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism for the evacuation of third-country civilians through the island from ... Middle East
-
Switzerland says may be difficult to evacuate dual citizens from SudanThe Swiss foreign minister said on Tuesday that Bern is monitoring opportunities to evacuate its remaining citizens from Sudan but admitted that it ... World News
-
Sudan evacuations: A family’s journey out of Khartoum to EgyptRawan al-Waleed was expecting to fly from Khartoum to Cairo last week for a wedding. Instead, she ended up travelling from Sudan to Egypt in a bus her ... Features