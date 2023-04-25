India to evacuate first group of citizens from Sudan as ceasefire begins

India will begin evacuating the first group of citizens from Sudan with more people making their way to the main port after warring factions in the North African country agreed to a three-day ceasefire.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a tweet that 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan and more are on their way.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home,” he said.

Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan.



About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way.



Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home.



Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/8EOoDfhlbZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 24, 2023

The leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces agreed to halt the fighting starting from Tuesday after “intense negotiation” over the last two days, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The ceasefire is meant to “establish humanitarian corridors, allowing citizens and residents to access essential resources, health care, and safe zones, while also evacuating diplomatic missions,” the RSF said.

Read more:

Sudan’s army, paramilitary RSF reach 72-hour ceasefire: US Secretary Blinken

Switzerland says may be difficult to evacuate dual citizens from Sudan

Sudan evacuations: A family’s journey out of Khartoum to Egypt