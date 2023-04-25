Theme
Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Terrified Sudanese are fleeing their homes in the capital Khartoum, witnesses say, after an internationally brokered cease-fire failed and rival forces battled in the capital for a fifth day. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (File photo: AP)

Pakistan evacuates hundreds of citizens from Sudan

AFP, Islamabad 
Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that 700 nationals have been evacuated to safety in Sudan, where heavy fighting has killed hundreds of people and sparked an exodus of foreigners.

“Today, another convoy carrying 211 Pakistanis dispatched from Khartoum has arrived in Port Sudan,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a statement.

“With the latest convoy, the total number of Pakistanis who have been evacuated to safety has reached 700.”

Pakistanis were being housed near the port before their onward journey, he tweeted earlier this week.

The ministry said around 1,500 Pakistanis were in Sudan, whose safety and security was being closely monitored.

Sporadic gunfire rang out in parts of the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday despite a US-brokered agreement between the warring sides to a ceasefire for 72 hours to pave the way for talks on a more lasting truce.

At least 427 people have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded, according to UN agencies. More than 4,000 people have fled the country in foreign-organized evacuations that began on Saturday.

