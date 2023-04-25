Saudi Arabia sends Egypt its condolences over death of embassy staff
Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry offered Egypt its condolences over the death of an embassy staff member in Sudan.
The Egyptian foreign ministry announced in a statement that its assistant administrative attache at the embassy in Khartoum Mohammed al-Gharrawi was killed on Monday.
Al-Gharrawi, the statement said, was killed as he was “heading from his home to the embassy in order to follow up on the evacuation process of Egyptian nationals in Sudan.”
The ministry mourned al-Gharrawi as a “martyr” and a “symbol of sacrifice” for the sake of Egypt, adding that the mission in Sudan will continue to carry out its responsibilities in the evacuation process.
Saudi Arabia expressed its “sincere condolences and sympathy” to Egypt over the incident, the ministry said in a statement early Tuesday.
The Kingdom also renewed its calls for the warring sides to cease hostilities and to “exercise maximum restraint, avoid escalation [and] give priority to the interest of the brotherly Sudanese people.”
The ministry also called for a return to the “framework agreement aimed at reaching a political declaration that achieves security, stability, and prosperity for Sudan and its brotherly people.”
Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi also offered Egypt his condolences in a statement, reiterating his calls for the different sides in Sudan to stop the ongoing military operations.
Clashes erupted in Sudan on April 15 between the Sudanese armed forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary due to a power struggle between both sides.
The Sudanese army on Monday had originally said that the Egyptian assistant military attache was killed in the clashes before correcting its statement saying that it was the assistant administrative attache who was killed by RSF’s fire.
