Sudan’s army, paramilitary RSF reach 72-hour ceasefire: US Secretary Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

“During this period, the United States urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire,” Blinken said in a statement.

The top US diplomat said the US would coordinate with regional and international partners and Sudanese civilian stakeholders to assist in creating a committee to oversee the negotiation, conclusion, and implementation of a permanent ceasefire.

“We will continue to work with the Sudanese parties and our partners toward the shared goal of a return to civilian government in Sudan,” Blinken said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that other countries, including Israel, were trying to host the two warring sides for peace talks.

