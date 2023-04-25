Sudan has the right to use Wagner Group: Russia’s Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Sudan, which is currently embroiled in a conflict between rival factions, had the right to use the services of Russian private military company Wagner Group.

Lavrov made his comments during a news conference at the United Nations.

