Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talks during a press conference with his Iraq counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad on October 7, 2019. Iraq's military admitted for the first time Monday it had used excessive force in nearly a week of deadly protests, as paramilitary units said they were ready to back the government. More than 100 people have been killed and several thousand wounded in demonstrations increasingly spiralling into violence, with witnesses reporting security forces using water cannons, tear gas and live rounds.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talks during a press conference with his Iraq counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad on October 7, 2019. Iraq's military admitted for the first time Monday it had used excessive force in nearly a week of deadly protests, as paramilitary units said they were ready to back the government. More than 100 people have been killed and several thousand wounded in demonstrations increasingly spiralling into violence, with witnesses reporting security forces using water cannons, tear gas and live rounds.

Sudan has the right to use Wagner Group: Russia’s Lavrov

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Sudan, which is currently embroiled in a conflict between rival factions, had the right to use the services of Russian private military company Wagner Group.

Lavrov made his comments during a news conference at the United Nations.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudanese man braves Khartoum clashes to tend to wild animals at his sanctuary

Pakistan evacuates hundreds of citizens from Sudan

WHO warns of ‘high bio-hazard risk’ after Sudan fighters occupy laboratory

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size