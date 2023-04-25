Turkey detains 110 people over alleged Kurdish militant ties: Sources

Turkish police detained 110 people over alleged militant ties, security sources said on Tuesday, with a pro-Kurdish lawmaker saying politicians, lawyers and journalists were among those arrested in raids that he linked to elections on May 14.



The security sources said the operation was focused on Diyarbakir, the largest city in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey, and extended over 21 provinces, targeting people accused of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.



The operation came less than three weeks before presidential and parliamentary votes that represent the biggest electoral challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced since his AK Party first came to power in 2002.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“On the eve of the election, out of fear of losing power, they have resorted to detention operations again,” Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Tayip Temel said on Twitter.



He said tens of politicians, including top members of his party, journalists, artists and lawyers were among those detained in Diyarbakir on Tuesday morning.



Read more:

Biden remembers Armenian genocide, Turkey slams ‘worthless opportunist politicians’

Advertisement

Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations

Turkey’s tourism sector recovering slowly after devastating earthquake