Ukraine evacuates over 130 from Sudan to Egypt

Ukraine said Tuesday it had evacuated 138 people, including 87 of its own citizens, to Egypt from Sudan, where a ceasefire has come into force after deadly fighting.
A US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan’s warring generals officially came into effect Tuesday after fighting killed hundreds, wounded thousands and sparked a mass exodus of foreigners.
“A total of 138 citizens were saved... all evacuees are safe in Egypt,” the main intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s defense ministry said on Telegram.
This included 35 women and 12 children, according to Ukrainian authorities who organized the operation.
Ukraine said its own citizens, mostly people working in the aviation industry and their families, were “provided with visa and document support and expect a quick return to the Motherland.”
Citizens from Georgia and Peru were also among the rescued.
