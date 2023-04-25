WHO warns of ‘high bio-hazard risk’ after Sudan fighters occupy laboratory

Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A technical vehicle (pickup truck mounted with turret) of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries is stationed outside the offices of Dar al-Mushaf (African Holy Koran Publishing House), in the south of Sudan's capital Khartoum on April 17, 2023. (Photo by AFP) RELATED CONTENT PHOTOS sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest This handout aerial SkySat image captured and released on April 16, 2023, by Planet Labs PBC, shows damage and a fire on the Kobar Bridge in Khartoum. sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest Smoke billows behind a mosque and residential buildings in eastern Khartoum on April 17, 2023, as fighting in Sudan raged for a third day in battles between the army and paramilitary forces. correction - sudan - politics - unrest / Smoke billows behind residential buildings in eastern Khartoum on April 17, 2023, as fighting in Sudan raged for a third day in battles between the army and paramilitary forces. sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest - daily life sudan - politics - unrest - daily life topshot - sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest topshot - sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest topshot - sudan - politics - unrest topshot - sudan - politics - unrest topshot - sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest topshot - sudan - politics - unrest topshot - sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest files - sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest sudan - politics - unrest
A technical vehicle (pickup truck mounted with turret) of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries is stationed outside the offices of Dar al-Mushaf (African Holy Koran Publishing House), in the south of Sudan's capital Khartoum on April 17, 2023. (AFP)

WHO warns of ‘high bio-hazard risk’ after Sudan fighters occupy laboratory

Reuters, Geneva
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

There is a “high risk of biological hazard” in the Sudanese capital Khartoum after one of the warring parties seized a laboratory holding measles and cholera pathogens and other hazardous materials, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link from Sudan, the WHO’s Nima Saeed Abid said technicians were unable to access the National Public Health Laboratory to secure the materials.

“This is the main concern: no accessibility to the lab technicians to go to the lab and safely contain the biological material and substances available,” he said, declining to specify which side had seized the facility.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fighting erupted between the Sudanese armed forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries on April 15 and has killed at least 459 people and injured 4,072, according to the WHO’s latest figures.

The clashes have paralyzed hospitals and other essential services, and left many stranded in their homes with dwindling supplies of food and water.

The United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) has been forced to cut back on some of its activities in parts of Sudan due to intense fighting.

At least five aid workers have been killed since fighting broke out and the two UN agencies who lost staff, the International Organization for Migration and the World Food Program, have suspended their activities.

“In areas where intense fighting has hampered our humanitarian operations, we have been forced to reduce our footprint,” said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the OCHA. “But we are committed to continue to deliver for the people of Sudan.”

He said an OCHA team would be leading humanitarian operations out of Port Sudan after transferring from Khartoum.

Patrick Youssef, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Regional Director for Africa, urged other countries to continue pressure on Sudan to find a “long-lasting solution,” even after foreigners had been evacuated.

Read more:

US positioning naval assets to aid Americans seeking to leave Sudan: Kirby

Advertisement

Sudan’s army, paramilitary RSF reach 72-hour ceasefire: US Secretary Blinken

Hundreds more evacuees rescued from battle-scarred Sudan arrive in Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size