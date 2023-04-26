China says it has not got any casualty reports of Chinese citizens in Sudan
Most Chinese nationals have been safely evacuated in groups from Sudan to border ports of neighboring countries, China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Mao Ming told a regular press briefing that it has not received any casualty reports of Chinese citizens in Sudan so far.
The Chinese consulate-general in Jeddah issued a statement early on Wednesday advising citizens who planned to evacuate to Saudi Arabia to enter through the Jeddah Islamic Port, where the consulate had sent a working group to assist evacuees.
The statement said Chinese citizens have been evacuating on their own to Saudi Arabia, but did not specify how many have arrived there.
