Asadollah Assadi, head of intelligence at the Iranian embassy in Vienna was among those arrested. (Supplied)
Asadollah Assadi. (File photo)

Iran diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium to be freed in prisoner swap

Reuters
Published: Updated:
An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium will soon be released in a prisoner swap deal, Iran’s judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Wednesday.

Assadollah Assadi was sentenced in 2021 over a foiled 2018 bomb plot targeting an Iranian opposition group in Paris.

Top Belgian court upholds prisoner exchange treaty with Iran

