Sudan’s ousted Bashir is in military hospital under police custody: Army

Sudan’s army on Wednesday said ousted former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir is being held in a military hospital under police custody.



Formerly jailed Bashir and around 30 others were moved to the hospital on the recommendation of medical staff in Kober prison before fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out, the statement said.



The whereabouts of Bashir came into question after a former minister in his government, Ali Haroun, announced on Tuesday he had left the prison with other ex-officials.



Both Bashir and Haroun are wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged atrocities in Darfur.



Fighting flared anew in Sudan late on Tuesday despite a ceasefire declaration by the warring factions as more people fled Khartoum in the chaos.



The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning on Tuesday after negotiations mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia.



But gunfire and explosions could be heard after nightfall in Omdurman, one of Khartoum’s sister cities on the Nile River where the army used drones to target RSF positions, a Reuters reporter said.



UN special envoy on Sudan Volker Perthes told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the ceasefire “seems to be holding in some parts so far.”



But he said that neither party showed readiness to “seriously negotiate, suggesting that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible.”



“This is a miscalculation,” Perthes said, adding that Khartoum’s airport was operational but the tarmac damaged.



