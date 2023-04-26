Sudan’s Burhan gives initial approval to proposed truce extension

Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, gave initial approval to the regional African bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) proposal to extend a truce for 72 hours and send an army envoy to the south Sudan capital, Juba, for talks, an army statement said on Wednesday.

The proposal suggests sending both an army and Rapid Support Forces envoys to Juba to discuss the details.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan’s Burhan accuses RSF of using civilians as human shields

ICRC condemns Sudan ‘bloodshed’, says unable to get vital aid into country in war

Sudan’s army says it agrees to three-day truce starting Friday