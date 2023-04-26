Theme
FILE PHOTO: Smoke is seen rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. April 22, 2023. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Smoke is seen rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. April 22, 2023. (Reuters)

Sudan’s Burhan gives initial approval to proposed truce extension

Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, gave initial approval to the regional African bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) proposal to extend a truce for 72 hours and send an army envoy to the south Sudan capital, Juba, for talks, an army statement said on Wednesday.

The proposal suggests sending both an army and Rapid Support Forces envoys to Juba to discuss the details.

