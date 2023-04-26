WHO says assessing risk after fighters seize Sudan lab

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it was assessing the threats to public health after fighters in Sudan occupied a national laboratory holding samples of a range of deadly diseases.
“The team on the ground, and with our bio-risk and biosafety teams here, are carrying out an extensive risk assessment,” WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told reporters, after fighters occupied a national public laboratory in Khartoum that holds samples of diseases including polio and measles.
