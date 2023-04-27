Theme
Evacuees from Sudan pose for a picture, at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, on April 26, 2023. (Reuters)
France evacuates more citizens, foreigners from Sudan

Reuters, Paris
France has evacuated more people from Sudan, the French foreign ministry said on Thursday, adding that those evacuated included not only French nationals but also Britons, Americans, Canadians, Ethiopians, Dutch, Italians and Swedes.

The French government added it had so far evacuated a total of 936 people from Sudan.

