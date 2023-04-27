Doctor urges Sudan conflict to end as hospital runs low on supplies

A doctor who has been treating injured people at a hospital in Sudan’s Khartoum state on Wednesday called for the conflict to end as medical supplies were running low and staff were overworked.

“We call on all rights and humanitarian organizations to force the two conflicting parties to stop the war,” Howida Ahmed Mohammed Alhassan said as she filmed her hospital wards.

Video from Al Ban Jadeed hospital in the East Nile neighbourhood showed injured people being treated by medical staff and people waiting in corridors.

Sudan’s army and a paramilitary force battled on Khartoum’s outskirts on Wednesday, undermining a truce in an 11-day conflict that civilian groups fear will tighten the military’s grip and revive the sway of an ousted autocrat’s loyalists.

Air strikes and artillery have killed at least 512 people, wounded nearly 4,200, destroyed hospitals and limited food distribution in the vast nation where a third of the 46 million people were already reliant on humanitarian aid.

