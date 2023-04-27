Egypt received 16,000 people since fighting erupted in Sudan

More than 14,000 Sudanese refugees have crossed the border into Egypt since deadly fighting erupted in their country in mid-April, the Egyptian foreign ministry said Thursday.
In total, over 16,000 foreigners have entered Egypt since the conflict flared between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, including 2,000 nationals of 50 other countries or members of international organizations, the ministry said.
