Food supplies, gas and medicine running low in Sudan’s Khartoum amid violence

Food supplies, gas and medicine are running low in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum, local businesses said on Wednesday, warning it could be “catastrophic” if the fighting between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary force continued.



In a supermarket in Khartoum, shelves and fridges were empty on Wednesday. Only few boxes of vegetables were available for people to purchase.



“Not more than four or five days, more than that there will be no more supplies left. We’re trying to provide vegetables and fruit, so every day we get out to get vegetables and fruits. But we have run out of grains, canned food, flour, and sugar,” supermarket owner Assem told Reuters.



A nearby bakery was closed and a gas station was empty.



Khartoum resident Medhat said he was struggling for days to find an open pharmacy.



“I have chronic diseases: diabetes, and hypertension. Since the beginning of these events, I haven’t found an open pharmacy.



By coincidence, I found this pharmacy open and thank God, I found the medicine,” he said as he bought his medicine at Tabad pharmacy.



But medicine reserves were already running low, pharmacy owner Amir said.



“If this continues, it will be a big problem and the situation will be catastrophic,” he said.



Almost non-stop fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the armed forces since April 15 has turned residential areas into battlefields.



Airstrikes and artillery have killed at least 459 people, wounded more than 4,000, destroyed hospitals and limited food distribution in a nation where a third of its 46 million people rely on humanitarian aid.



