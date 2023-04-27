Putin says he and Turkey’s Erdogan agree to strengthen cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to deepen their economic, trade and agricultural cooperation.

Putin was speaking at a ceremony to mark the delivery of nuclear fuel to Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, which is being built by Russia.

Advertisement

He said the two countries were working on an initiative by Erdogan to send flour made from Russian grain to countries that needed it.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia-allied Kyrgyzstan shuts down US-funded media outlet

Turkey’s Erdogan cancels campaign appearances after off-camera illness

Moscow to host Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran meeting