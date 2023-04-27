Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Putin says he and Turkey’s Erdogan agree to strengthen cooperation

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to deepen their economic, trade and agricultural cooperation.

Putin was speaking at a ceremony to mark the delivery of nuclear fuel to Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, which is being built by Russia.

Advertisement

He said the two countries were working on an initiative by Erdogan to send flour made from Russian grain to countries that needed it.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia-allied Kyrgyzstan shuts down US-funded media outlet

Turkey’s Erdogan cancels campaign appearances after off-camera illness

Moscow to host Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran meeting

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size