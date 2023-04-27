Theme
Damaged buildings are seen following clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in South Khartoum locality, Sudan April 25, 2023. REUTERS/ Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. WATERMARK FROM SOURCE
Sudan’s army agrees to extend truce for 72 hrs: Statement

Sudanese Armed Forces agreed to extend the ongoing truce, mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia, for another 72 hours which will take effect from the date of the end of the current truce, a statement reported on Thursday.

The new truce will start at midnight on Friday.

