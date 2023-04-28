Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023. The Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, typically filled with prayer, celebration and feasting — was a somber one in Sudan, as gunshots rang out across the capital of Khartoum and heavy smoke billowed over the skyline. (Maheen S via AP)
In this photo provided by Maheen S, smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on April 21, 2023. (AP)

At least 70 killed in two days of fighting in Sudan’s West Darfur state

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least 74 people were killed in two days of fighting that broke out this week in the capital of Sudan’s West Darfur state, the country’s doctors’ union said Friday.

The union gave a toll of “74 deaths” in the city of El Geneina for Monday and Tuesday, adding it was still unable to confirm the number of people killing during the rest of the week amid the ongoing clashes.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Evacuees from Sudan continue arriving in Saudi Arabia

Advertisement

Indonesia welcomes first group of evacuees from Sudan

Egypt received 16,000 people since fighting erupted in Sudan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size