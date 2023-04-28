At least 70 killed in two days of fighting in Sudan’s West Darfur state
At least 74 people were killed in two days of fighting that broke out this week in the capital of Sudan’s West Darfur state, the country’s doctors’ union said Friday.
The union gave a toll of “74 deaths” in the city of El Geneina for Monday and Tuesday, adding it was still unable to confirm the number of people killing during the rest of the week amid the ongoing clashes.
