In this image grab taken from handout video footage released by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 23, 2023, fighters ride in the back of a technical vehicle (pickup truck mounted with a turret) in the East Nile district of greater Khartoum. (AFP)
Britain says it will end its Sudan evacuations on Saturday

Reuters, Washington
Britain said on Friday it would cease its evacuations of nationals and other eligible people from Sudan on Saturday as demand for spaces on its aircraft declined.

So far, Britain has taken 1,573 people out of Sudan since Tuesday, the ministry said.

