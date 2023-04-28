Britain says it will end its Sudan evacuations on Saturday

Britain said on Friday it would cease its evacuations of nationals and other eligible people from Sudan on Saturday as demand for spaces on its aircraft declined.

So far, Britain has taken 1,573 people out of Sudan since Tuesday, the ministry said.

