Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An Israeli Border police officer walks up to the house of Palestinian gunman Khaire Alkam in A-Tur in East Jerusalem, after Alkam shot dead at least seven people near a synagogue in Neve Yaacov which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli Border police officer walks up to the house of Palestinian gunman Khaire Alkam in A-Tur in East Jerusalem, after Alkam shot dead at least seven people near a synagogue in Neve Yaacov which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, January 28, 2023. (Reuters)

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash: Palestinian officials

Reuters, West Bank
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said.

The Israeli army said that dozens of Palestinians in a town near Bethlehem hurled rocks towards soldiers “who responded with riot dispersal means and shooting into the air.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Suspects continued to hurl rocks towards the soldiers, posing a life threat,” the army said. “The soldiers responded using live ammunition. Hits were identified.”

It added that the incident was being reviewed.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 16-year-old was shot dead during the clash.

Earlier, Israel’s military said it arrested a suspected militant and confiscated weapons in a raid in the city of Jenin that led to clashes with Palestinian fighters.

Israeli forces said they shot at suspects who hurled explosive devices at them. Palestine TV said the soldiers wounded two people, including a 14-year-old boy. It said the forces blocked the movement of ambulances and conducted arrests before withdrawing.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids and violence by Israeli settlers amid a spate of Palestinian attacks. More than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January.

Israel captured the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state, in the 1967 Middle East war. It has since built large settlements there while US-sponsored statehood talks have stalled.

Read more:

Palestinian shot by Israeli forces after stabbing attempt

Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in latest spate of West Bank violence: Official

Israel shells pro-Iran group positions near Golan Heights: War monitor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size