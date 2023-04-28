Quad countries, UN, Africa groups welcome Sudan ceasefire extension

The African Union, United Nations and so-called Quad countries welcomed the 72-hour extension of a ceasefire by Sudan’s warring parties on Thursday and called for its full implementation.

“We also welcome their readiness to engage in dialogue toward establishing a more durable cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access,” according to a statement from the Quad - the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia - as well as the United Nations, the African Union and African trade bloc IGAD.

