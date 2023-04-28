Theme
A fighter walks at the area after Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed to have taken control over a command unit of army reserves forces in Khartoum, Sudan in this undated still image obtained from social media video, obtained April 26, 2023. RSF via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date the video was filmed.
A fighter walks at the area after Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed to have taken control over a command unit of army reserves forces in Khartoum, Sudan in this undated still image obtained from social media video, obtained April 26, 2023. (Reuters)

Quad countries, UN, Africa groups welcome Sudan ceasefire extension

Reuters
The African Union, United Nations and so-called Quad countries welcomed the 72-hour extension of a ceasefire by Sudan’s warring parties on Thursday and called for its full implementation.

“We also welcome their readiness to engage in dialogue toward establishing a more durable cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access,” according to a statement from the Quad - the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia - as well as the United Nations, the African Union and African trade bloc IGAD.

