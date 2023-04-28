Several hundred Americans have departed Sudan by land, sea or air

Several hundred American citizens have already departed Sudan by either land, sea or air, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Friday, as fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary force has rocked the country.

Fewer than 5,000 people have requested additional information from the State Department, and only a fraction of those are Americans who have actively sought Washington’s assistance to leave the country.

