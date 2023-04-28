Sudan’s army accuses RSF of shooting at Turkish evacuation plane, injuring one
Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shot at a Turkish evacuation plane as it was landing at Wadi Seyidna airport outside Khartoum on Friday, wounding a crew member and damaging the fuel supply, Sudan’s army said.
The plane landed safely and is being fixed, Sudan’s army added in its statement.
