Plumes of smoke rises over the city of Khartoum, as conflict between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army continues, as filmed from Omdurman, Sudan April 21, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a video by Reuters. (Reuters)
Sudan’s army accuses RSF of shooting at Turkish evacuation plane, injuring one

Reuters
Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shot at a Turkish evacuation plane as it was landing at Wadi Seyidna airport outside Khartoum on Friday, wounding a crew member and damaging the fuel supply, Sudan’s army said.

The plane landed safely and is being fixed, Sudan’s army added in its statement.

