Watch: Reporter shocked to find Sudanese uncle in crowd of evacuees in Saudi Arabia

While reporting on civilian evacuations in Jeddah, a Sky News reporter was shocked to find her uncle among the crowd of people who were evacuated from conflict-stricken Sudan.

In a video widely shared online, cameras documented the moment Yousra el-Begri spotted her uncle at Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Naval Base.

El-Begri immediately rushed to hug her uncle, a Sudanese American surgeon who had boarded a ship on Sudan Port to escape the fighting between the country’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum.

“I didn’t know that you came here. I now know you’ve arrived. I will let my mom know. One day we will all be in Sudan together, God willing,” she is heard saying.

Clashes erupted in Sudan on April 15, forcing countries around the world to swiftly evacuate their citizens, including Saudi Arabia, the United States, the UK, China, Indonesia and many more.

Hundreds of people have so far arrived in Jeddah and are waiting to be transported to their home countries.

At least 459 people have been killed and over 4,000 others were injured in the battles, according to the World Health Organization.

