Egyptian mother kills son, cooks and eats parts of his head: Report

An Egyptian mother strangled her five-year-old son to death, chopped his body into pieces, and cooked and ate parts of his head, local media reported on Friday.

After killing him, the 29-year-old woman identified as Hanaa, reportedly decapitated him and consumed parts of his head because she “wanted him to stay with her forever,” news website Masrawy quoted a security source as saying.

Police arrested Hanaa after discovering her son’s body parts in buckets in her house in the city of Faqus in the governorate of Ash Sharqiyah.

Hanaa, who has been separated from her husband for several years, reportedly told the police that she did not intend to kill her son, Youssef, and that she “suffers from a mental illness” that drove her to kill him.

Proceedings against her are ongoing, Masrawy reported, adding that Hanaa will undergo a mental health evaluation.

