Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Indonesian citizens evacuated from Sudan arrive at the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Indonesian citizens evacuated from Sudan arrive at the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 28, 2023. (Reuters)

Another group of Indonesians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Jakarta

Reuters, Jakarta
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A further 363 Indonesian citizens evacuated from Sudan arrived home on Sunday on a second flight by the country’s flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, the country’s foreign ministry said.

The conflict between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered a rush to extract foreign diplomats and citizens by several countries including Indonesia, United States, Japan, Germany and Britain.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A first group of Indonesian evacuees arrived back in the country on Friday, and a total of 748 citizens have been evacuated from Sudan as of Sunday.

“Not only Indonesian citizens, the government of Indonesia also helped evacuate a number of foreign citizens,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, without providing details how many foreigners Indonesia has evacuated.

Read more:

Saudi-flagged ship evacuates over 1,900 people from conflict-ridden Sudan to Jeddah

More foreigners evacuated from Sudan safely arrive in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

China deploys navy to rescue citizens from Sudan

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size