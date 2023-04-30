Evacuations from Sudan through Saudi Arabia remain ongoing
Evacuations from Sudan through Saudi Arabia remained ongoing on Sunday as evacuees fled the violence that has entered its third week.
Al Arabiya reported that a new group of Saudi citizens and nationals from Pakistan arrived in Jeddah after being air lifted from Port Sudan on a plane belonging to the Saudi air force.
The group constituted of 82 people including 45 Saudis, who praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts and organization of the evacuation process, Al Arabiya added.
Also on Sunday, Al Arabiya reported that an Indian ship coming from Sudan with 288 people on board docked in Jeddah Islamic Port.
The Saudi foreign ministry has previously announced that the Kingdom has so far evacuated 4,738 people from 96 nationalities from crisis-hit Sudan.
Foreign countries have rushed to extract thousands of their citizens from Khartoum after clashes erupted on April 15 between forces loyal to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those of his rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The violence has left more than 500 people dead and displaced thousands.
