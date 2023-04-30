Iran’s Raisi to visit Syria this week: State media

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi will go to Damascus on Wednesday at the official invitation of the Syrian president for a “very important” two-day visit, state media reported.
“Dr Raisi’s trip to Damascus next Wednesday is a very important trip due to the changes and developments that are taking place in the region,” IRNA state news agency quoted Iran’s ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, as saying Sunday.
