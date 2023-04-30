Jordan’s Crown Prince sends birthday wishes to his fiancée ahead of royal wedding
Ahead of their anticipated royal wedding later this summer, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II sent his fiancée Rajwa al-Saif a birthday message, wishing for a long life together.
The Crown Prince shared a black and white picture of his fiancée on Instagram, with a caption saying: “Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Crown Prince and Saudi-national Rajwa al-Saif are expected to wed on June 1 after the Jordanian Royal Court announced their engagement in August.
In a video shared on social media on Saturday, the Jordanian told attendees at a forum that he met his fiancée through a common school friend, adding that he “considers himself lucky” to be with her.
The upcoming Jordanian royal wedding also comes after Jordan’s Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in March in an intimate ceremony in Jordan.
Read more:
Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein engaged to Saudi national Rajwa al-Saif
Videos show the wedding of Jordan’s Princess Iman
Jordan’s Queen Rania shares pictures of Princess Iman’s pre-wedding henna party
-
Jordan’s royal court reveals wedding date of King Abdullah’s daughter Princess ImanJordan's Royal Hashemite Court announced on Sunday the date of the royal wedding of Princess Iman bint Abdullah II.The wedding will be held in a ... Middle East
-
Why does King Charles have a coronation ceremony and what happens during it?King Charles became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, but in May he will be ... World News
-
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles lettersMeghan, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, criticized the British media on Saturday over reports that letters exchanged with King Charles played a ... World News