US military ship arrives in Jeddah from Sudan with 308 people on board

A US military ship arrived in the Jeddah Islamic Port on Monday morning from Sudan carrying over 300 evacuees, Al Arabiya reported.



According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, 308 people of various nationalities were on board the ship.

Watch: An American military ship arrives in Jeddah with Sudan evacuees of various nationalities onboard. #Sudan #SaudiArabiahttps://t.co/deHkSSRzhe pic.twitter.com/XvRaJTdPsC — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 1, 2023





The arrival was part of the foreign evacuation process from Sudan through Saudi Arabia.



The US government announced on Sunday that it has helped nearly 1,000 Americans escape the conflict in Sudan that started on April 15.



State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the US continues to assist its citizens “and others who are eligible with onward travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where additional US personnel are positioned to assist with consular and emergency services,” AFP reported.

