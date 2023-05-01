Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Evacuees from Sudan arrive in Jeddah onboard a Saudi vessel on April 30, 2023. (AFP)
Evacuees from Sudan arrive in Jeddah onboard a Saudi vessel on April 30, 2023. (AFP)

US military ship arrives in Jeddah from Sudan with 308 people on board

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A US military ship arrived in the Jeddah Islamic Port on Monday morning from Sudan carrying over 300 evacuees, Al Arabiya reported.

According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, 308 people of various nationalities were on board the ship.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The arrival was part of the foreign evacuation process from Sudan through Saudi Arabia.

The US government announced on Sunday that it has helped nearly 1,000 Americans escape the conflict in Sudan that started on April 15.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the US continues to assist its citizens “and others who are eligible with onward travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where additional US personnel are positioned to assist with consular and emergency services,” AFP reported.

Read more:

Advertisement

US says second convoy carrying citizens from Sudan arrived

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size