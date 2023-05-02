IRGC ammunition depot hit by explosion in Iran’s Semnan: Statement

An explosion took place at an ammunition depot owned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran’s Semnan province on Tuesday, state media reported.

Iran’s state TV initially reported on its Telegram channel that the explosion had occurred at the “Martyr Hasheminejad” ammunition depot in Semnan’s Damghan city, resulting in the death of two people and injuring several others.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

However, the channel later removed the post and replaced it with a brief statement from the IRGC. The statement said that an explosion occurred at one of the IRGC’s “readiness and support” centers in Damghan while ammunition was being transferred, and that the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

“Additional information will be announced later,” the statement added.

Read more:

Iran holds funeral for IRGC officers killed by Israel in Syria