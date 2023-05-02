Theme
This handout photo provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on October 18, 2022 shows the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) taking part in a military drill in the northwestern region of Aras along the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. (SEPAH News via AFP)
IRGC ammunition depot hit by explosion in Iran’s Semnan: Statement

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English
An explosion took place at an ammunition depot owned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran’s Semnan province on Tuesday, state media reported.

Iran’s state TV initially reported on its Telegram channel that the explosion had occurred at the “Martyr Hasheminejad” ammunition depot in Semnan’s Damghan city, resulting in the death of two people and injuring several others.

However, the channel later removed the post and replaced it with a brief statement from the IRGC. The statement said that an explosion occurred at one of the IRGC’s “readiness and support” centers in Damghan while ammunition was being transferred, and that the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

“Additional information will be announced later,” the statement added.

