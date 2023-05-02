Iran oil production above 3 million barrels per day: Oil minister

Iranian oil production has surpassed 3 million barrels per day, Iran’s Oil Minister said on Tuesday according to the Oil Ministry’s website SHANA.

“Over the last 20 months, Iran’s oil production has reached levels above 3 million barrels per day and natural gas output has reached more than 1 billion cubic meters,” Javad Owji said.

Iran pumped 2.4 million barrels per day on average in 2021 and has been under US sanctions since 2018 when the then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal allowing Tehran to sell oil globally.

