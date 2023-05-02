Russia’s defense ministry says more than 200 people evacuated from Sudan
Russia has evacuated more than 200 people from Sudan, its defense ministry said early on Tuesday, adding that among the evacuated were citizens of Russia and its neighbors.
“Four Il-76 aircraft ... of the Russian Aerospace Forces are bringing more than 200 people from the Republic of Sudan to the Russian Federation,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
The hostilities erupted on April 15 between Sudan’s army under the leadership of chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under the leadership of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.
Hundreds of people have been killed, thousands injured, and scores fled the country since the eruption of fighting between the two rival military factions in Sudan.
