Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system is activated to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, on May 12, 2021. (AFP)
Israeli military strikes Gaza strip

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Israeli military said it was striking Gaza late on Tuesday as a Reuters witness heard a loud explosion in the blockade coastal enclave.

The strikes come after rocket barrages launched following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody earlier on Tuesday.

Hamas media said Israeli planes hit two locations in Gaza city.

