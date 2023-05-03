Israeli military strikes Gaza strip

The Israeli military said it was striking Gaza late on Tuesday as a Reuters witness heard a loud explosion in the blockade coastal enclave.
The strikes come after rocket barrages launched following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody earlier on Tuesday.
Hamas media said Israeli planes hit two locations in Gaza city.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Senator calls on State Department to release new report on Shireen Abu Akleh killing
Iran: Explosion at IRGC ammunition depot kills two, injures three
Palestinian economic growth to slow in 2023: World Bank