Kurdish Regional Government and Baghdad yet to reach oil exports deal: Minister

Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have not reached an agreement needed to resume oil exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Wednesday.

Turkey halted Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of northern exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The ICC ordered Turkey to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorized exports by the KRG between 2014 and 2018. The Iraq-Turkey pipeline had been exporting about 75,000 bpd of federal crude, with the remainder from the KRG.

