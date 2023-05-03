Senator calls on State Department to release new report on Shireen Abu Akleh killing

US Senator Chris Van Hollen has called on the State Department to release a new report by Washington’s Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority into Israel’s killing of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week, Van Hollen, a Democrat, said that he asked the State Department “several times” over the last 12 days regarding the matter.

Before the congressional release of the new security coordinator report is authorized, the Biden administration plans to make “unspecified changes to its contents,” according to Van Hollen.

“While the [Biden] administration has characterized its proposed changes as ‘technical,’ any actions to alter the USSC’s Summation Report in any way would violate the integrity of this process,” Van Hollen said in his letter.

Abu Akleh, a reporter for Al Jazeera, was shot and killed while reporting on the Israeli military raid in Jenin with Palestine and her outlet accusing the Israeli military of killing her. Video footage showed Abu Akleh, 51, wearing a flak jacket with “Press” clearly visible. Israel has rejected responsibility.

As her casket was carried the next day, hundreds of Palestinians were seen hoisting the Palestinian flag and chanting. Shortly after, Israeli forces rushed at the mourners, attacking them with batons, including the pallbearers and leading to the coffin dropping.

Van Hollen has been an outspoken supporter of efforts to hold the Israeli soldier(s) accountable for killing the American journalist.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of Ms. Abu Akleh’s death, no one has been held accountable and no independent, official investigation has been completed,” the senator wrote to Blinken.

Pointing to the security coordinator’s review of an “array of in-depth analyses and assessments” to complete the Summation report, Van Hollen said: “I ask that you immediately authorize the release of the full and unedited USSC Report under appropriate classification to me and other interested Members of Congress.”

The letter was first reported by Axios.

US lawmakers have sent multiple letters to the Biden administration, including one that said Washington had an obligation to ensure an impartial and open investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launched an investigation into her killing last year, angering Israel.

Then-Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said his country would not cooperate with any external investigation into her killing. The FBI has remained reticent and provided no details on the inquiry.

