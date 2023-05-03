Sudan’s Burhan envoy: We accepted truce talks with RSF not mediation

The envoy of Sudan’s military leader said on Wednesday that the army “accepted the Saudi-American initiative for truce talks, not mediation to end the fighting” with the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, RSF.

The envoy, Dafallah Alhaj, said in a press conference in Cairo: “Our delegation will not meet with RSF face to face, communication will be through mediators.”

