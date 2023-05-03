Theme
Smoke billows over residential buildings in Khartoum on May 1, 2023 as deadly clashes between rival generals' forces have entered their third week. The top United Nations humanitarian official is heading to the Sudan region due to the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the conflict-racked country, the UN chief said. (Photo by AFP)
Sudan’s Burhan envoy: We accepted truce talks with RSF not mediation

Reuters, Cairo
The envoy of Sudan’s military leader said on Wednesday that the army “accepted the Saudi-American initiative for truce talks, not mediation to end the fighting” with the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, RSF.

The envoy, Dafallah Alhaj, said in a press conference in Cairo: “Our delegation will not meet with RSF face to face, communication will be through mediators.”

