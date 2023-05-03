Sudan’s army agrees to IGAD proposal to extend truce and send envoy to talks
Sudan’s army agreed to the regional African bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) proposal to extend a truce for one week and send an army envoy for talks with South Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti leaders, an army statement said on Wednesday.
