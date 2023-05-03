Theme
A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. (Reuters)

Sudan’s army agrees to IGAD proposal to extend truce and send envoy to talks

Reuters
Sudan’s army agreed to the regional African bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) proposal to extend a truce for one week and send an army envoy for talks with South Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti leaders, an army statement said on Wednesday.

