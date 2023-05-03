Theme
Turkey and Armenia, symbol of country. Turkish vs Armenian national flag stock illustration
The flags of Turkey and Armenia. (File photo)

Turkey closes its airspace to Armenian flights: Foreign minister

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Turkey has closed its airspace to Armenian flights heading to a third destination in response to the unveiling of a controversial monument in Yerevan last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The monument commemorates those involved in an assassination plot against Ottoman Turkish officials whom Armenia holds responsible for mass killings of ethnic Armenians during World War One. Yerevan says the killings constitute a genocide, a charge Ankara denies.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu said Turkey would take further steps if the monument is not removed.

Armenia-Turkey border crossing opened for first time in 35 years after massive quake

