Top UN humanitarian official Martin Griffiths arrived in Sudan on May 3, 2023. (Twitter)

UN official Martin Griffiths arrives in Sudan to discuss relief efforts

Top UN humanitarian official Martin Griffiths said he arrived in Sudan Wednesday to discuss ways to bring relief to millions of civilians trapped by fighting between rival generals.

“Just arrived in Port Sudan to reaffirm the UN’s commitment to the Sudanese people,” Griffiths said on Twitter. “In awe of the unwavering dedication of the humanitarian community & local volunteers doing their best to help.”



