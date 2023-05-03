UN official Martin Griffiths arrives in Sudan to discuss relief efforts
Top UN humanitarian official Martin Griffiths said he arrived in Sudan Wednesday to discuss ways to bring relief to millions of civilians trapped by fighting between rival generals.
“Just arrived in Port Sudan to reaffirm the UN’s commitment to the Sudanese people,” Griffiths said on Twitter. “In awe of the unwavering dedication of the humanitarian community & local volunteers doing their best to help.”
Just arrived in Port #Sudan to reaffirm the @UN's commitment to the Sudanese people.— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) May 3, 2023
In awe of the unwavering dedication of the humanitarian community & local volunteers doing their best to help. pic.twitter.com/18iLP2Ivm0
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Sudan seaport crowd swells are more residents, foreigners seek evacuation