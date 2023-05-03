Theme
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front stand in front of piled sandbags near the two Shi'ite Muslim towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in northwestern Syria, September 22, 2015. Warring parties have agreed to extend ceasefires in two Shi'ite Muslim towns in northwestern Syria and another settlement near the Lebanese border until a wider deal is reached, the al-Manar TV station controlled by Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Tuesday. Pro-government militia backed by Shi'ite Hezbollah have been defending the two towns - al-Foua and Kefraya - against insurgent attacks. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
US targets senior al-Qaeda leader in unilateral strike in northwest Syria

United States Central Command targeted a senior al-Qaeda leader in a strike in northwest Syria, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

“At 11:42 a.m. local time on May 3rd, US Central Command forces conducted a unilateral strike in Northwest Syria targeting a senior Al Qaeda leader," the statement added.

Central command said it would provide more information “as operation details become available.”

