US targets senior al-Qaeda leader in unilateral strike in northwest Syria
United States Central Command targeted a senior al-Qaeda leader in a strike in northwest Syria, according to a statement released on Wednesday.
“At 11:42 a.m. local time on May 3rd, US Central Command forces conducted a unilateral strike in Northwest Syria targeting a senior Al Qaeda leader," the statement added.
Central command said it would provide more information “as operation details become available.”
