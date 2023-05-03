Weigh ‘carefully’ efforts to engage Assad regime, Blinken tells Egypt

The top US diplomat cautioned Egypt to “carefully” examine whether its efforts to engage the Assad regime benefited the Syrian people.

Egypt is among the several Arab and Gulf states that have reestablished communication lines with Syria’s president in recent months.

Bashar al-Assad and his foreign minister have been welcomed in Arab capitals after over a decade of isolation and being kicked out of the Arab League.

During a phone call Tuesday, the State Department said Antony Blinken and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, discussed the weekend meeting on Syria hosted by Amman.

“The Secretary emphasized that those engaging with the Assad regime should weigh carefully how those efforts are addressing the needs of the Syrian people,” the State Department said in a readout of the call.

The pair also discussed efforts to extend and expand the ceasefire in Sudan.