$445 mln needed to help some 860, 000 who could flee warring Sudan by October: UN

The United Nations said Thursday it is planning for an outflow of 860,000 people from conflict-torn Sudan, adding that $445 million would be needed to support them just through October.

The UN refugee agency said in a statement that it had presented its appeal to donor countries earlier in the day and that funds would go to people fleeing to Chad, South Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic after violence erupted in Sudan on April 15.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals after aid looted

First group of Nigerian evacuees arrive from Sudan

UN Secretary General Guterres worries conflict in Sudan could hurt wider region